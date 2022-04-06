Otsego board scrutinizes Doubleday funding

After some debate and last minute revisions, the Otsego County Board of Representatives allocated $50,000 of county funds towards renovating Doubleday Field in Cooperstown. It was one of three topics about which county representatives voiced disagreement during their monthly meeting Wednesday, April 5.
Typically in county board meetings, most business is placed on a consent agenda, a list of non-controversial items that can be voted on as a package. On Wednesday, only four resolutions out of 33 on the agenda were pulled for further discussion.
The two biggest debates both centered on how the county should spend federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief money. The county received $5.7 million in 2021 and is scheduled to receive a similar amount in fall 2022. The 34 towns and villages in Otsego County received a combined $3 million in the 2021 tranche with the same amount due in 2022.
The discussion about Doubleday Field — the nominal birthplace of baseball in Cooperstown — centered on whether it was fair for one local government to receive a sizable investment from county ARPA funds.
“That $50,000, I think all nine villages in Otsego County could use some of that money,” said Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield. “In Richfield, they got a pavilion been shut down for a year, that they can’t use because the treated posts are rotting off … They don’t have the funding for that.” Even though Cooperstown draws tourists, it’s not right for other places to take second priority, he said.
“Villages did get their own ARPA funding as well,” said Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom. “This particular project in my mind is a worthy one, because of the draw. It will bring people — bed tax, sales tax — to the county.”
The Doubleday Field renovations started in 2020 with an original cost estimate of $5.8 million. The state paid for most of the field's renovations, with $3 million coming from the Empire State Development Fund and $2 million from other state programs. Another $300,000 for the project was contributed from the village's sewer and water fund.
An unanticipated soil remediation, rising prices due to COVID-19 economics and cost overruns drove up the total price tag by more than $600,000. As a result, the nonprofit Friends of Doubleday Field has had to raise more than expected to complete the final phase, a third-base building with locker rooms and bathrooms.
The board discussed Doubleday as members waited for County Attorney Denise Hollis, who was making final requested changes to the resolution. Hollis repeatedly stepped into the meeting room holding a sheaf of printed papers, consulted with Rep. Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, then disappeared again into the county clerk’s office.
Ten minutes later, Hollis brought out a final version of the resolution, with an amendment clarifying that “Cooperstown lost a significant amount of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.” The change was made “because lost revenue is one of the things that’s an allowable use” of ARPA funds, Kennedy explained. The board approved the resolution, with all voting in favor except McCarty, who abstained.
A second board disagreement was about whether the county should use $1.4 million of ARPA funds to give essential county employees a one-time salary bonus. Rep. Edwin Frazier, R-Unadilla; and Rep. Michelle Catan, R-Oneonta; both said they opposed the payment, for different reasons.
Frazier said he felt the payment was too broad. It gives all county employees a lump sum of 10% to 15% of their base salary for the first 15 months of COVID, unless they worked remotely. “Some deserve more and others don’t,” Frazier said.
Catan opposed the resolution because “using ARPA taxpayer money is not the best route for me.” It would be more prudent to look at the pay structure than a one-time bonus, she said.
Rep. Andrew Marietta, D-Otsego, disagreed. “At the end of the day, this is an investment in county personnel, in a challenging time. Retention is an issue,” he said. “These are people who were on the frontlines, doing direct services … It made me realize the important services we do provide.”
The resolution passed, with only Frazier and Catan opposing it, and one abstention.
The board passed the consent agenda unanimously. These resolutions are generally standard county operations that have been previously approved by one or more board committees. This month, those resolutions included purchases of gravel and salt for road maintenance, “stop the bleed” emergency trauma kits for every school in the county, an off-road utility vehicle and mobile command trailer for the sheriff’s department.
Another 11 resolutions authorized the county administrator or departments to enter contracts for services such as nursing, homeless shelters, preschool transportation and engineering for replacement of a bridge on county highway 59 in Otsego.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
