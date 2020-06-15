The Otsego Express Route 6 to Sidney will resume service on June 22 under the temporary operation of Oneonta Public Transit.
According to a media release from the city of Oneonta, the purpose of the partnership is to meet the demand for public transportation services while allowing Arc Otsego to reopen.
Beginning Monday, Route 6 will be open to the public with service from Oneonta to Sidney. Route 6 service to the town of Hartwick is still temporarily suspended and is expected to resume once Arc Otsego’s operation of Route 6 is restored.
Other changes to the route can be viewed at www.otsegoexpress.com, www.optrides.com, or on the Otsego Express Public Transit Facebook page.
The fare structure for Otsego Express Route 6 will remain the same. For route deviation requests, call OPT at 607-432-7100.
