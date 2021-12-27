Otsego chamber announces annual award winners

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its annual awards. The awards were presented last week, according to a media release from the chamber.
The Distinguished Business of the Year award was given to Hartwick College and accepted by college President Margaret Drugovich.
The Small Business of the Year award was given to The Village Printer and accepted by owner Ed May.
The Breakthrough Business of the Year was given to OE Connect, a division of Otsego Electric Cooperative Inc. and accepted by OEC President Tim Johnson.
The Eugene A. Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen of the Year award was given to Ben Guenther, owner of Five Star Subaru in Oneonta.
Award winners were notified in person on Dec. 21 and 22 in surprise visits to their places of business, according to a media release from the chamber. Framed certificates were presented.
“One of the functions of The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is to recognize excellence in the business community, highlighting the amazing organizations that work tirelessly in our region to improve and enrich the lives of the residents," Al Rubin, interim president of the chamber, said in the release. "The award winners this year have done just that, and we are so pleased to be able to highlight their successes and contributions to the region."
Rubin said an in-person event was not held because of the current rise in COVID-19 cases, but is planned for the future. He said "a proper celebratory event will take place where we can appropriately honor all of the awardees together.”
