Otsego chamber announces new leader

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce has a new president and chief executive officer.
According to a Jan. 24 media release from the chamber, Sean R. Lewis will replace interim CEO Al Rubin, who has been leading the organization since the departure of Barbara Ann Heegan in December of 2020.
According to the release, Lewis recently ended a 23-year career in media sales, management and leadership roles including the recent position of publisher. He has lived and worked throughout the country, including a five-year period at The Daily Star in Oneonta, where he was advertising director.
A proponent of "servant leadership," the release said, Lewis "will be focusing on the needs of the local membership and the support of all local organizations who work together to create a thriving business community."
