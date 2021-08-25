Two area counties reported new deaths from COVID-19 this week, as a new spike in cases sweeps the nation.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported a death on Aug 23, bringing the county's total of deaths from the disease to 65.
The county reported 72 active cases and four people hospitalized Wednesday.
Chenango County Public Health, in a Wednesday, Aug. 25 media release, reported the county's 81st COVID death.
Chenango reported 82 active cases, with seven people hospitalized and 200 under active quarantine.
