Otsego County has four new COVID-19 cases since its last report with 33 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a media release from the county's Department of Public Health.
Of the 33 total cases, four patients are hospitalized, nine have recovered and are off isolation, and there has been one death, the release said.
There are 113 people on mandatory quarantine and two on precautionary quarantine; 43 people have been released from quarantine, the release said.
Of the 33 confirmed cases 48% are identified as close contacts to a known
positive case, 27% have no known exposure, 15% either worked or traveled to New York City and 9% are health care workers.
Chenango County reported 46 confirmed cases, up from 39 a day earlier.
There are 80 precautionary quarantine cases and 282 mandatory quarantines.
Among the cases, there are seven active hospitalizations and seven recoveries. There have been 212 people tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.