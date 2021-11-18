The election results have been certified in Otsego, Chenango and Schoharie counties election officials say, while Delaware County election officials say they are still counting absentee ballots.
The following is a list of races or propositions that were too close to call on election night due to the number of outstanding absentee ballots in the three counties and their official results:
Chenango County
• Town of Lincklaen residents in Chenango County rejected Local Law No. 1 of 2021 51 to 43. If approved, the town clerk's position would have changed from an elected official to an appointed official. On election night, the proposal vote was 46 no, 41 yes with seven absentee ballots outstanding.
• The City of Norwich Ward 2 Alderman race was closer on election night with Fred Gee leading Thomas Cumalia 123-80 with 101 absentee ballots outstanding. Gee beat Cumalia 134-88 once those ballots were opened and counted.
• The City of Norwich Ward 4 Alderman race was also closer on election night, with William Loomis leading Linda Kays Biviano 78 to 45 with 84 absentee ballots issued. The final result was Loomis with 85 votes and Kays Biviano with 52.
• The town of Oxford had two races that were too close to call on election night with 232 absentee ballots issued. Matthew Voce defeated Susan Ross 365 to 347 in the town justice race. John Hoffmann was elected to the town council with 486 votes. Ronald Charles was also elected to the town council with 418 votes. John Weidman came in third with 330 votes.
• Town of Pitcher residents narrowly approved Local Law No. 1 of 2021 82 to 74. The law changes the highway superintendent position from an elected position to an appointed position.
• The town of Preston supervisor race was closer on election night, with Zachary Meseck ahead of Judith Struble by 73 votes and 87 absentee ballots issued. Meseck defeated Struble 152 to 72.
• The town of Sherburne issued 201 absentee ballots. Edwin T. Meyer received 442 votes and David Wern received 374 votes to be elected to the town board. Patrick Dunshee was third with 247 votes.
Otsego County
• On election night, 46 votes separated the two candidates for the Otsego County Representative District 2 seat with 74 absentee ballots issued. The final result was Jerry Madsen defeating incumbent Michele Farwell 599 to 565.
• The vote for Otsego County Representative District 13 was even closer. The seat was up for grabs as incumbent Danny Lapin did not seek re-election. On election night Donald Scanlon led Mark Pawkett by five votes. After the absentee ballots were counted Scanlon defeated Pawkett by two votes 299-297.
• Incumbent town of Hartwick Highway Superintendent Frederick Koffer was defeated by Jerry Wood, 361 to 355. On election night, Wood led Koffer by eight votes.
• Town of New Lisbon residents approved the highway garage proposition 169 to 150.
• The town of Oneonta issued 148 absentee ballots and the town council race was within the margin. Skylar Thompson received 680 votes and Kimberly Fierke received 658 to earn the two council seats. Jon Curtis Anderson was third with 605 votes.
• The second town council seat race was close in the town of Springfield. Regina Oaks was elected to the council on election night and earned 224 votes after the 26 absentee ballots were counted. Andrea House defeated Jessica Gorman 134 to 120 for the second council seat after the absentee ballots were counted.
Schoharie County
• The second town of Conesville town council seat was separated by 11 votes on election night with 21 outstanding absentee ballots. After the absentee ballots were counted, Carl Fancher secured the seat by defeating Erica Weiss 116 to 108. Robert Proudman was elected to the council with 159 votes, while Kimmarie Uhalde received 77 votes.
• The town of Richmondville highway superintendent race was within the margin of the 51 absentee votes. Brian Manchester defeated Keith Athiser 345 to 304.
• The village of Richmondville mayor and trustee positions were both write-in elections. Carl Warner received 136 votes for mayor. The two trustees elected were Diana Spenello, with 76 votes and Paul Hahn with 37 votes.
• The village of Sharon Springs mayor and trustee positions were also by write-in votes only. Douglas Plummer was elected mayor with 81 write-in votes. Alexis Pencar received 25 and Anthony Desmond received 15 votes for mayor. The two trustees that were elected were Joyce Slater with 78 votes and Patricia Johnstone with 67 votes.
