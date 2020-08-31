The Otsego County Department of Health said Monday it "continues to investigate a large outbreak of Coronavirus involving SUNY Oneonta students."
There were 85 new cases were reported Monday, with 83 of them among SUNY Oneonta students, one case in the community and one case in a Hartwick College student.
There have now been 304 total confirmed cases, including 177 in SUNY Oneonta students. There are 176 active cases, but no current hospitalizations. Officials said 109 people have recovered from illness.
Chenango County reported three new cases over the weekend, bringing its total since tracking began to 227.
There are three active cases in the county, according to a media release, with 71 active quarantines and two hospitalizations. There have been 204 recoveries, according to the county's Department of Health. Seven people have died from the disease. There have been 22,687 COVID-19 tests performed.
Delaware County reported one new positive test result for COVID-19 Monday and no additional recoveries.
The known active cases in the county as of Monday was five, according to the Public Health Department. To date, there have been 107 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, with 24 people now under mandatory quarantine and no one under precautionary quarantine.
There have been 6,376 negative results reported and there are 17 pending test results. As of Monday, five people were isolated and receiving care at home and no one was isolated in the hospital. Six people have died and 96 have fully recovered and are no longer isolated or receiving care.
