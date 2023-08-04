As Otsego County begins the planning process for the 2024 budget, County Administrator Steve Wilson presented information to the county Board of Representatives Wednesday, Aug. 2 on implementing a new process.
Wilson said that the COVID-19 pandemic caused financial disruptions that changed the decades-long standard of Otsego County having among the state’s lowest government expenditures and resulting property tax levy.
It affected two areas, workforce and capital costs, he said.
At one point in 2022, one quarter of all county full-time positions were vacant, resulting in more work for employees and a decline in services.
With the exception of February and April, the county has reduced overall workforce vacancies in the other months this year through July.
The county hired 110 people to fill vacant positions since Jan. 1 of this year, but 91 people have left. Overall, vacancies have been reduced by 19 positions, resulting in 406 full-time employees.
So far in 2023, the county board has increased salaries by $4 million. Salaries are expected to grow by $1 million annually.
There’s been a 16% increase in personnel costs from 2018 to 2022, with further increases in 2023 expected due in part to recruitment and retention measures.
Non-salary compensation costs, such as health insurance and retirement, remain volatile.
In addition to the personnel concerns, many of the county’s buildings are approaching the end of their useful lifespans, which drives up maintenance costs.
The total capital costs, including building replacement, are expected to exceed $100 million with debt service, which would result in a 50% increase in the property tax.
Two-thirds of all revenue generated comes through local economic activity while revenue from federal and state sources is generally received for specific purposes.
Unfunded mandates are paid for through local sources.
Revenues are stable, but not growing.
With minimal economic growth between 2017 and 2020, a slowdown during the pandemic and a fitful recovery, the decline is anticipated to continue into 2024.
Sales tax income reached $48.4 million in 2022. The projection shows 2023 income as $45.7 million and $44.5 million in 2024 — a decrease of nearly 8 percent from 2022 to 2024.
Contract costs, including contract expenses, materials, supplies and other expenses, continue to rise — with increases in 2023 on solid waste, social services, inmate health care and more.
The 2024 operating budget takes into account the services currently budgeted, which are assumed to be at the same level as funded in the current fiscal year’s budget, and program enhancements, which are investments beyond the current levels in service for improvement, expansion, productivity or effectiveness.
The county has spent about 52% of budgeted expenses for the first seven months of the 2023 budget and has increased the original budget by $4.9 million, which along with other changes has increase authorized spending from $139 million to $144 million.
Wilson also discussed the 2024 capital improvement program, slated to be developed in January through June 2024 and potentially adopted by the county board Aug. 1, 2024.
The capital improvement program is intended to be a multi-, comprehensive plan prioritizing capital needs — buildings, equipment, vehicles, IT — based on existing assessments of those needs.
The program would address standard major project phases, including assessments, design, land acquisition, engineering and construction.
Once the program is adopted, each annual operating budget will include funding at the discretion of the county board.
