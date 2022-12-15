The Otsego County Board of Representatives held its end-of-the-year meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, and went into a closed door session with the sheriff and undersheriff to discuss salaries.
County Sheriff Richard Devlin requested the meeting in person at the beginning of the meeting. Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said they should address his concerns during the meeting.
County Administrator Steve Wilson said during the meeting the sheriff raised concerns about salary contraction and how it compares to other counties.
The board also approved the tax rates for the 2023 tax roll, 2022 refunds, 2022 uncollectible taxes, unpaid school taxes, unpaid special district fees and summary of 2023 city and town budgets.
According to the treasurer's report, $6,033,627.03 of school taxes was not paid throughout the county. The county pays the school districts and the towns add what wasn't paid plus interest to the town or city taxes.
The county also approved the amended fee schedule for building permit and fire inspection fees. The board discussed the fees at the Dec. 7 meeting and raised some questions about the wording of what was required if someone wanted to put a shed on their property. They also raised concerns because it didn't state farmers were exempt from fees if they build an agricultural building on their property. The wording, "Agricultural Building- Permit is required, no fee is required," was added to the fee schedule.
The fee is $60 for a shed 145 square feet or more with no utilities. A shed 144 square feet or less does not need a permit.
The county also authorized purchasing security software from OpenGov in the amount of $58,391.
