The Otsego County Board of Representatives Budget Committee met Monday, Nov. 15 to discuss last-minute budget additions requested by department heads.
Some of the money requested will come out of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, while money for the public defender will come from the state.
Tammy Reed, director of Office for the Aging, requested $300,000 from the ARPA funds to help people who live in mobile home parks fix their homes. People who own their mobile home but rent a space in a mobile home park aren’t eligible to receive grant funding for repairs because they don’t own the land, Reed said.
For three years, $100,000 will be spent to help residents 60 years and older repair roofs or make other adjustments in the home, which will allow them to stay in their homes longer and avoid the need for assisted living centers, she said. The plan is to help 12 households per year and people would have to apply for the funding, she said.
“Essentially, it will be first-come first-served,” Reed said. “Applicants would need to be low to moderate income.”
Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, asked how the money would be distributed. Reed said Otsego Rural Housing Assistance would bid out the projects and the money would go directly to the contractors. She said her office would reach out to owners of mobile home parks to let them know about the program, so the owners could let their renters know. The program funded by the ARPA funds would be similar to the one the agency funds through Community Development Block Grant funds.
Another program funded by ARPA funds would be the hire of a licensed public nurse to perform COVID-19 testing on those who are not vaccinated for the first six months of the year at a cost of $20,000. Even though the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination or testing mandate has been blocked by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Otsego County is going to go forward with testing employees who aren’t vaccinated. According to Director of Public Health Heidi Bond, the LPN will travel to different county offices to conduct the testing.
Board Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, asked if money for testing had been included in the 2022 budget. Bond responded there was enough money in the budget to pay for two months of testing. It was agreed to use another $20,000 from the ARPA funds to pay for the tests.
Public Defender Michael Trosset requested that the county’s public defender position become a full-time position and assistant public defenders get a raise. The state will refund the county up to $750,000, County Administrator Joshua Beams said.
Through much discussion about the rate paid to attorneys employed by the county, it was decided to make the public defender’s position full-time and pay the public defenders the same as the assistant district attorneys. Trosset said he would not seek the job.
Two items that will impact the budget are improving security at the county’s 272 Main Street Oneonta location and hiring a clerk for the Emergency Services department. The cost to upgrade the security is $150,000 and the clerk’s starting salary is between $29,000 and $35,000.
The committee will meet again at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.