The Otsego County Board of Representatives met to discuss resolutions such as the creation of a behavioral health resource center and the implementation of child welfare services for selected school districts on Aug. 3.
The board discussed the resolution of authorizing the county administrator or the chair of the board to execute a contract with Otsego Northern Catskills (ONC) BOCES for the creation of a behavioral health resource center.
The large majority of board members approved and the motion was passed and the chair of the board was authorized to contract with ONC BOCES to establish a behavioral health resource center to provide clinical behavioral services to area schools and provide training for area schools.
Funds were awarded through the federally funded, System of Care Expansion grant and the cost should not exceed $170,000 for 2022, according to information provided by the board.
The board also passed a resolution to enter a retainer agreement with Pinsky Law Firm for legal services related to the application for permanent operating authority for ambulance service on behalf of Otsego County 911 and EMS.
The county administrator will have authorization to execute this retainer agreement upon approval by the county attorney, for legal services in regards to obtaining the permanent operating authority certificate and this will be in best interest of the county of Otsego.
The resolution to authorize the county administrator or the chair of the board to execute an agreement with industrial development agency for general operations was also passed.
The contract with the Otsego County Industrial Development Agency would allow general operations for IDA such as hiring consultants associated with marketing services and any equipment for fulfilling the IDA mission, would be funded by an amount not exceeding $75,000.
A resolution was also passed on the creating, funding and filing of a position in the department of social services (temporary position, staff development coordinator).
The position is resolved to be filled for up to 10 months from the original date of hire and will be vacated effective on Dec. 27, 2022.
The funding for the position is also included in the 2022 Social Services Administration Budget with estimated reimbursement rates of 74% federal funds, 23% state funds and three precent local funds.
Additionally, the board also passed a resolution authorizing the Otsego county commissioner of social services to contract with various area school districts for child welfare services.
The school districts contracted with the Otsego county commissioner of social services are the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District and the Milford Central School District.
The districts will be furnished with a caseworker, with 15% of the salary, benefits, costs and other additional overhead necessary for the operation of the child welfare services program.
Amongst these resolutions, the board also motioned to pass several other resolutions in regards to the tiny homes effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.