Otsego County board restricts spending to cope with fiscal crisis

The Otsego County Administration Committee took more steps toward closing the county's 2020 budget gap during a special meeting Wednesday, May 27, voting unanimously to require department heads to seek approval for purchases of $1,000 or more.
The measure must be approved by the full Board of Representatives at its next meeting, which will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 3.
The committee meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on Facebook Live, the same manner in which next week's board meeting will be conducted. However, county officials said Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order suspending some open meeting rules during the coronavirus pandemic will expire at the end of next week.
The county previously had a law requiring approval for purchases that cost more than $10,000. The process for approval on purchases exceeding $1,000 will mirror that approval process; department heads must get approval from their parent committee and from the treasurer's office, followed by approval from the Administration Committee and the Board of Representatives.
Several committee members said they would not want to make the limit lower than $1,000, because requiring committee approvals on small purchases would clog up the committee system.
"We wanted to find some way to streamline it a little bit," County Attorney Ellen Coccoma said. "It is a little unwieldy, but it is hard to wrap your arms around the whole thing."
County Treasurer Allen Ruffles said the law should be in effect for at least 2020, but it could be necessary next year, too, unless Otsego's finances improve soon.
Ruffles said he is still projecting a loss of more than $12 million in tax revenue, primarily from a loss of sales tax. However, he said the county is still facing uncertainty about a loss of state aid. The second part of the state's 2021 budget has not been released and has been delayed several times.
Cuomo said Tuesday, May 26, during his daily coronavirus media conference that he is waiting to see if the federal government will approve aid to states and other municipalities. Ruffles said current projections from the state have suggested a 20% cut in state aid, but no one is certain.
The board has previously instituted a hiring freeze, cut department budgets by at least 5% and laid off 59 full- and part-time county employees to deal with its budget gap.
The committee also considered reworking a bill to cut funding to outside agencies that partner with the county, but instead left the cuts at 15%. Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, was the only member to vote against the bill.
The outside agencies include Cornell Cooperative Extension, Otsego Now, the Four County Library System, the Otsego County Fair, the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank, the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce and Destination Marketing Corporation of Otsego County.
That measure was tabled at the Board of Representative's special meeting Wednesday, May 20, because several members thought more cuts were warranted, especially after approving the layoffs of county employees.
The Destination Marketing contract for tourism, which was approved in November, was a particular cause for concern to some representatives, because the county was still set to give the group more than $600,000 in a season where there will be little or no tourism. However, Ruffles said 70% of the money contracted to Destination Marketing has already been paid, and several committee members said they had a problem with cutting more than 15%.
"I think of those as investments in these organizations, rather than strictly expenses," committee chair Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick, Milford, New Berlin said.
Kennedy, who is also the board vice chair, is also on the board of directors for Destination Marketing and the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank, and committee member Andrew Marietta is on the board of Otsego Now and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, but both voted to send the measure to the full board again.
In a follow-up email, Coccoma said as long as the board members do not receive compensation or other financial benefit from serving on the outside organization boards, which they do not, then they can vote on matters such as the budget cuts.
The 15% cuts will save the county about $160,000, according to Ruffles. The committee also assumed it will not pay out abut $40,000 in micro-grants for tourism events. The micro-grants and the DMCOC funds come from a 4% bed tax on hotel and other short-term rentals.
Ruffles also said he had just learned the county had been approved for an $8 million revenue anticipation loan at a 1.004% interest rate. The loan, which the board approved in April, will help the county's finances stay liquid and be used in case of emergencies, Ruffles said last month.
The committee also unanimously voted to move the auction of foreclosed properties to October and extend the date to pay property taxes until July 31 and to "repurchase" property to Sept. 30. The auction had been scheduled for Aug. 31, but Cuomo's executive orders also put a halt on foreclosures during the pandemic.
"We're not changing any amount, any policies," Ruffles said. "We're simply just moving everything to two months into the future. We think this will help people."
The cuts in funding and the foreclosure dates will also have to be approved by the full board next week.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
