Otsego County board welcomes trio of new faces

The Otsego County Board of Representatives unanimously voted to keep the same leadership as last year during its first meeting of 2022, held Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The meeting was called to order by County Clerk Carol McGovern and Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, was elected as temporary chair to seek nominations for board chair. David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, received the only nomination. Kennedy was re-elected as vice chair.
Bliss, noting this is his fifth year as board chair, thanked his fellow representatives for their support.
The board welcomed three new members, Jerry Madsen of South New Berlin, representing District 2 — Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield; Michelle Catan of Oneonta, representing District 4 — town of Oneonta and Donald Scanlon Jr. of Oneonta, representing District 13 — Oneonta city Wards Five and Six. All three are Republicans.
During the meeting, the board heard an update on the EMS shared services plan, an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and a plea from Cooperstown Village Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh for funding to continue the renovation of Doubleday Field.
Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Director Erik Scrivener said 18 municipalities approved the EMS shared services plan during the Dec. 15 Otsego County Shared Services Initiative meeting. The municipalities that approved the plan were the city of Oneonta, the towns of Oneonta, Hartwick, Milford, Otsego, Pittsfield, Springfield, Westford, Exeter, Edmeston, New Lisbon, Richfield, Middlefield, Otego, Unadilla, Burlington, Laurens, Butternuts, Roseboom and Cherry Valley, the village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County and the Schuyler Lake and Edmeston/Burlington Fire Districts. He said some other municipalities have shown interest, but haven't committed to the plan.
Otsego County is one of 57 counties that participate in the state's County-Wide Shared Services Initiative. The program generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state, the report said. Counties can request a one-time funding match from the state to help pay for the program.
The pilot EMS program is run through the county's Emergency 911 department and funded for two years by American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county is now in negotiations with each municipality and each agreement will have to be made prior to the application being sent to the state Department of State for the matching funds, Scrivener said.
During the Public Safety and Legal Affairs committee report, Chair Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, announced during the first month of operation, the county EMS ambulances responded to 300 calls.
"At this rate we are far exceeding our 1,000 calls per year estimate," he said. The board approved hiring three part-time basic life support technicians and three part-time advanced life support technicians.
During the Health and Education committee report, the board heard from county Health Director Heidi Bond about the surge of COVID-19 cases in the county and the new state testing site in Milford. She said there has been a "significant delay in getting test results," and some people have waited as long as six or seven days to get their results.
She said the county is urging the state to push the contractor to move faster, but said there have been a lot of tests administered. Bliss said after the meeting the testing contractor is based in Virginia and may have been delayed by the New Year holiday and a major snowstorm in that state.
Bond said: "COVID-19 numbers are through the roof and it has been very overwhelming for the county and the state to conduct contact tracing."
Rep. Jill Basile, D-Oneonta Wards Seven and Eight, asked Bond how people should report a positive test if they use an at-home test. Bond said the best way is to email their name, address and when they tested positive to covidvaccine@otsegocounty.com
She said her department is setting up a portal on the county's website to enter that information, but it hasn't been completed.
Tillapaugh asked the county for money to help the village complete the third and final phase of the Doubleday Field renovations. She said the project will cost $600,000 and the village is an economic engine for the county. She said while the village generates $1 million in annual sales tax revenue for the county, the village only gets $363 back. She also said the county and the National Baseball Hall of Fame both received millions of dollars in rescue funds, while the village received a total of $179,896.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
