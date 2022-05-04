Otsego County board's business goes smoothly at meeting

Some public meetings become heated and controversial; most do not. The Otsego County Board of Representatives' meeting on Wednesday, May 4, was definitely among the latter.
The most debated topic during the morning was when to schedule an upcoming special board meeting.
The balance of the meeting consisted of county representatives conducting the everyday business of the county — passing resolutions and sharing information with input from county staff.
County Administrator Josh Beams reported that he had executed seven contracts for the county, including one that dedicates $300,000 of federal COVID relief funds to help mobile home owners make necessary repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act funds will be distributed by the county Office for the Aging for three years.
Although there are state and federal assistance programs for low-income homeowners, most require the recipient to own the property. Many Otsego County mobile home residents own their structure but “they don't own the land underneath their feet,” Beams said. “We're talking about leaking roofs and access to their home, you know, really fundamental accessibility and quality of life projects.”
During the decision-making portion of the agenda, the board approved 26 resolutions, most of them on a consent agenda, a procedure that allows the board to lump together resolutions that have previously had agreement in committees to pass them collectively with a single vote.
The consent agenda items comprised mostly of the minutiae of county operations. The board authorized nine contracts for purchases as varied as security software and road repair. It approved 10 personnel resolutions, funding and filling some positions and eliminating others. There were also board appointments and budget authorizations.
The board had longer discussions about just three resolutions, including a symbolic proclamation identifying May as “Foster Family Recognition Month,” and thanking 20 families that have provided foster care in the county.
Representatives discussed and approved a resolution to disperse Community Event grants totaling $49,780 to 44 local organizations — 41 nonprofits and 3 municipalities — for these groups to use for specific public events. Seven of the grants for $2,000 to $4,000 went to Cherry Valley Outdoor Games, the Farmer’s Museum, Fenimore Art Museum, Fenimore Chamber Orchestra, Oneonta Soccer Club, Otsego 2000 and the Schenevus Fire Department. The rest of the grants were for $500 to $1,500. The funding for this grant program comes from the Otsego County Bed Tax.
During the reports and presentations portion of the meeting, county representatives and staff debriefed each other on the work of the ten board subcommittees and shared progress updates.
The county board thanked county staff for acting quickly and effectively in responding to the April 18-19 spring snowstorm that knocked out electricity for a majority of county residents. Crews cleared streets and trees, and two emergency shelters were set up within a day. Beams particularly recognized a new collaboration between the Office for the Aging and the E911 department, which manages the county ambulance service. They jointly conducted wellness checks of elderly residents, by phone and in person, while power was out.
The fact that many commercial cell phone towers lack backup generators meant that swaths of the county lacked mobile communication during the storm, Rep. Jerry Madsen, R-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield, complained. Rep. Edwin Frazier, R-Unadilla, suggested the county could require generators.
Rep. Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield shared a success story: during EMS residence checks, they found an elderly man on his floor and were able to help him. The temperature in his apartment was 40 degrees. The ambulance service gives the county added resiliency, Beams said later. “Having this added capacity may have saved a life.”
During a summary of Admin Committee work, Rep. Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, reported that county sales tax revenue is trending 2.9% higher in 2022 than 2021, but it’s not clear how much of that is due to inflation. In the year ending Feb. 2022, there was 7.9% inflation nationwide, Beams said.
Free commuter bus service on the county’s Otsego Express began this week and will last for six months. There are six bus routes between communities; most heavily used are the Oneonta-Sidney and Oneonta-Cooperstown routes. Tammie Harris, assistant director of planning, said the county was looking for ways to help residents deal with high gasoline prices.
The county is applying for a federal planning grant to update the 2016 Strategic Prioritization Plan, Rep. Andrew Marietta, D-Otsego, announced. It’s a guidance document for managing overall operations.
“We only have so many resources, right? So, with those resources, you know, how do you get the closest result to what the board's vision is for the county?” Beams said. Board members agreed it was time to update the plan without completely reinventing it.
The county is hiring new heads of three offices — planning, building services and code enforcement, and has a large number of staff interviews coming up as it fills vacant positions, said Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom. The county board participates in interviews for department director-level positions, so board members then spent the remainder of their meeting discussing who should be present for the interviews and aligning their schedules to set dates.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
