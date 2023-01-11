Otsego County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner announced Wednesday that she will retire as county clerk at the end of her current term, ending a 20-year career as clerk and nearly three decades of employment by Otsego County.
According to a media release, Gardner, a Republican, “will be taking this opportunity to pursue new career opportunities.”
“Given the privilege to be elected County Clerk for the past 20 years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Gardner said in the release. “While I will miss serving the people of Otsego County, I look forward to enjoying the next chapter of my life and career.”
Gardner’s term expires Dec. 31.
MacGuire Benton, a Democrat and Cooperstown village trustee, had previously announced his candidacy for the position.
