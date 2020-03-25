Otsego County has its second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, the county Department of Health announced Wednesday, March 25.
The individual, an Otsego County resident, is hospitalized in the county and all close contacts have been identified and notified, according to a media release from the health department. Close contacts of a confirmed case are quarantined and closely monitored.
The health department will not release identifiable information on those with positive cases, according to the release.
There are already 10 positive cases in The Daily Star's four-county coverage area; three in Chenango County, four in Delaware County, two in Schoharie County and the one other positive case in Otsego County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.