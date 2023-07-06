The Otsego County Department of Motor Vehicles plans to offer E-ZPass vehicle tags for sale at its office for the convenience of customers, county officials said.
Once available, residents may purchase the tags at the DMV office in Cooperstown. The Otsego County Board of Representatives approved the plan Wednesday, July 5.
E-ZPass is an electronic toll collection system that allows customers to prepay tolls. Tags are mounted on the vehicle's windshield and as the vehicle passes through toll gates, the E-ZPass is charged the amount of the toll.
The clerk's office will purchase the EZ Pass tags from the New York State Thruway Authority for $21 and sell them for $25 — the base amount to start and enroll.
Each vehicle requires its own E-ZPass tag, which is linked to the vehicle's license plate.
Passenger and commercial vehicles with an E-ZPass New York tag receive a 30% discount on Thruway tolls. Motorhomes, pickup trucks towing a fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailer and special commercial vehicles are all eligible for a discount, according to the New York state website.
There's also a 10% discount for plug-in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Motorcycles receive a special motorcycle tag, but DMV officials did not know whether they would be available along with vehicle tags.
Deputy County Clerk Jennifer Basile said that the DMV has received as many as 10 inquires a week from customers about obtaining an EZ-Pass.
"Inquiries from the public regarding E-ZPass have continued to increase and I expect this service to streamline the acquisition process for our residents," she said. "This new service will make a great addition to the county clerk’s office and I am thrilled to bring it to our DMV and to the residents of Otsego County."
Currently, E-ZPass tags are available to purchase by mail, online or at various grocery stores, gas stations and retail outlets, including Price Chopper in Cooperstown.
County elections funds
In other actions Wednesday, the county board voted to extend the county's contract with the New York State Board of Elections to Jan. 27, 2024 and accept $55,714 in additional grant funding.
The state elections board previously had awarded the county $55,607 covering April 7, 2021, to Jan. 17 of this year for expenses such as voting systems and equipment, absentee ballot scanners and equipment, mail processing software and infrastructure to protect the connectivity and security of county elections software and equipment.
The county was also awarded $19,813 covering July 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022 for postage, postage meters and other supplies and equipment associated with absentee ballots and envelopes. The county accepted an additional grant Wednesday in the same amount and an extended contract through Dec. 31.
The county board created four part time election equipment transporter positions in the Board of Elections funded at $25 per hour and eliminated four motor equipment operator positions which were funded at $16 per hour.
