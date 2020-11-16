Otsego County ends run of backing White House winners

Bye bye bellwether status.
Otsego County's record 5,100 absentee ballots were not enough to push Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump among county voters, thus denying Otsego a continued run as one of the few places to always back the winner in the United States presidential elections dating back to Ronald Reagan.
According to the county's Board of Elections, the counting of absentee ballots was finished Friday, Nov. 13, and officials were finishing up Monday, Nov. 16, by "sorting election day write-ins and performing our recanvass."
In final numbers posted by Otsego County, Trump got 14,366 votes to 12,986 for Biden.
Biden won the election nationally, 306 electoral votes to 232, breaking the Otsego County streak.
However, Otsego was not the only county to see its bellwether streak broken. Of 19 bellwether counties with streaks back to the 1980s, which were identified by the Wall Street Journal in a 2019 article, only Clallam County, Washington, forecast the election correctly this year. Go to tinyurl.com/2020Bellwethers to read more about these counties.
Other local counties were still working on absentee ballots Monday and three local races still were uncalled: the 19th Congressional District race; the 22nd Congressional District race; and the 42nd District State Senate race.
Here's where each race stands as of Monday evening:
House, 19th Congressional District: Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, led lawyer and veteran Kyle Van De Water, R-Millbrook, by more than 7,000 votes on election night, 141,997 to 134,618.
Van De Water trailed Ola Hawatmeh in the June primary on election night and came back to win on absentee ballots and has not conceded to Delgado.
Delgado declared victory Wednesday, Nov. 4, and absentee ballots in the general election have favored Democrats sharply.
The district includes Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan and Ulster counties, as well as parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery and Rensselaer counties.
House, 22nd Congressional District: Rep. Antonio Brindisi made up a significant election day deficit against Claudia Tenney in early counting of absentee ballots, according to syracuse.com. Tenney led Brindisi on election day by about 28,000 votes, but with less than half the absentee ballots counted by the end of the last week, Brindisi had gained about 11,000 votes.
According to syracuse.com, Herkimer and Chenango counties have yet to report any absentee figures, but "Cortland and Tioga counties finished counting Thursday. Oswego, Madison, Oneida and Broome counties reported partial results through Friday."
Those results showed Brindisi leading on absentee ballots overall 75% to 25%. With about 29,000 ballots left in the district, Brindisi must improve his numbers slightly to win, the survey concluded.
State Senate, 42nd District: State Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, trailed Republican Mike Martucci on election night by about 10,000 votes, 58,685 to 48,054.
Martucci has declared victory, but Metzger said all the absentee votes must be counted. More than 25,000 absentee votes were cast, according to the Times-Herald Record of Middletown. Democrats have a sharp advantage over Republicans in the number of ballots returned, the paper said, but an even larger number of independents returning absentee ballots will likely determine the outcome.
Counting in Sullivan, Orange and Ulster counties stopped counting absentee ballots last week after a court challenge by Martucci, the paper reported, but the tally was expected to begin again this week.
About 4,000 absentee ballots were reported in Delaware County, but it was not clear if they had been counted yet Monday. An email to Delaware County's Board of Elections was not returned by 6 p.m. Monday.
