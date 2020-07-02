The Otsego County Fair will not be held this year.
Fair officials announced in a Facebook post Wednesday the fair will be "postponed" to 2021. "Without any guidelines from NYS, CDC, and with high demands of the local Dept. of Heath. It is impossible to have the 75th Annual Otsego County Fair," the post said.
The post said the 2021 fair will be held Aug. 3 to 8, and the organization will use the time to do repairs to the fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.