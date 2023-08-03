The Otsego County Fair has always been produced by and for local people to showcase the area’s agricultural talent.
This year, a push to increase the fair’s draw by offering more to see and do has resulted in higher numbers of visitors than the fair has seen in years, organizers said.
Fair manager Lisa Jackson said Thursday, Aug. 3 that about 2,500 people visited the fair on Wednesday, the day the midway opened. Tuesday was a free admission day and the number of visitors was not counted, she said.
“A lot of people have stopped me as I’m walking here and there and said ‘this is the best we’ve seen the fair in years,” Jackson said.
She added that the vendors, a record number of which signed up this year, did really well Wednesday.
“Our busiest day is always Sunday,” she said. “I’m anticipating a great weekend.”
On Thursday, people packed the midway, produced by Gillette Shows, with amusement rides, games and food vendors.
Kianna Hoag, of New Berlin, tested her strength at the high striker game, whacking the lever mechanism with a mallet to send a puck up to the bell.
Hoag won an inflatable toy.
She said she just “officially got over my fear of Air Force One,” one of the biggest rides, which she was waiting until dark to ride, when all of the lights are turned on.
Many people come to indulge in their annual share of fair food, seeking out fried dough, lemonade and other treats.
Lindsey Zustovich, of Sequoia, bought ice cream from the Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream stand for Olivia Zustovich, who relaxed in her stroller with a dish of chocolate after riding the Ferris wheel for the first time ever.
Lindsey Zustovich said it was their first time visiting the fair, which she thought was nice.
Heather Ross, Polar Bear owner, said that the most popular items this year are the crazy shakes — custom milkshakes with a variety of sweet things to add — and the lemonade shakes.
“This is our third time returning to the fair,” Ross said. “Great crowd, weather’s beautiful. I have nothing to complain about.”
Another unique draw is the chainsaw wood statues carved by Ernie Scott, of Morris.
Scott said that he’s creating 15 statues, including eagles, a cardinal with a nest of eggs and a baby bear, which are slated to be auctioned off Sunday.
In the off season, Scott is full time mechanic with a repair shop in Maryland.
In the quieter areas of the fair, 4-H families hung out with their beribboned, prize-winning farm animals.
Travis Hausmann, 10, filled the water dish of one of his family’s backyard chickens between feeding it popcorn. He’s a member of the Country Clovers 4-H club.
His mother, Jessica Hausmann, said this is her first year showing again since she stopped at age 19 and went off to college.
“I wanted to get my boys into it,” she said. “I think it’s super important to teach them responsibility. Fair is so much fun when you’re younger. I have so many great memories from it, so I wanted them to have that.”
The fair, located at 48 Lake St. in Morris, runs through Sunday. Gates open 8 a.m., buildings open 10 a.m. daily. Tickets are $6 for age 12 and older, and free for age 11 and younger.
For more information, visit www.otsegocountyfair.org.
