The Otsego County Fair will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and will be full of agricultural exhibits, food, entertainment and other activities.
General admission for the opening day will follow the “dollar day” tradition and the grandstand will feature the New York State Sire Stakes Harness racing at noon followed by the fire service and school band parade at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks later at dusk, according to information supplied by the fair board to The Daily Star.
Other grandstand attractions will include Rayne Johnson at 8 p.m. on Wednesday with the Jason Wicks Band opening for him at 7:15 p.m.
East Coast Professional Wrestling is also coming to the fair for two nights starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6.
The free entertainment tent will feature acts including Buffalo Barfield and “Un-Herd” Entertainment, Jason Wicks Band, Rylee Lum, Round House Rockers, Sundown Band and the Dirt Road Express Band according to a media release.
The fair will also host a baby and toddler contest and will award $25 cash to the best overall girl and boy. Judging will be based on how friendly (personality) the infant or toddler is as well as their smile and outfit. The contest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at noon.
Northern Star Productions will host and direct a karaoke contest that will be held in the entertainment tent. Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be open and a 7 p.m. competition will feature only contest qualifiers.
Friday at noon will be open and Saturday will feature contestants 12 years old and younger. Teens and adults can participate at 7 p.m.
Carnival rides by Gillette Shows Carnival Rides and various games will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and then noon Wednesday through Sunday.
Friday will feature the New York Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull starting at 7 p.m. and there will be truck pulls starting at 6 p.m. Saturday
Spinning Wheels Production will host demolition derbies at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Grange Building will host a variety of attractions including Joe Lombardi, Mary Frances Perricone and Randy’s Harp Tones on Tuesday.
Wednesday will feature entertainment from Butternut Valley Grange Entertainment.
Thursday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. will showcase the Otsego School of Dance and Performing Arts and Friday will include entertainment from Two of Us by Greg Davie and Judy Pitel.
The fair will run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7. Gates will open at 8 a.m. with buildings opening at 10 a.m.
