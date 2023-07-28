The volunteers bringing this year’s Otsego County Fair to life were hard at work Friday, July 28 — installing lights inside tents, running water lines in barns and ironing the fair’s name on ball caps.
Fair manager Lisa Jackson said that the fair board has worked hard to spruce up the fairgrounds and created some new events for fairgoers, including bringing in wrestling.
“If you haven’t been to the Otsego County Fair in the last several years, this is your year to come,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a good fair, with all of the upgrades and the changes that we’ve made on our end and trying to present a better fair.”
The fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 1 to 6 in Morris. Opening day is agriculture day with free admission, limited vendors and no midway. Gillette’s midway is slated to open 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Upgrades to the fairgrounds infrastructure including painting and trimming to fair buildings, new fences, new PA systems, newly completed water lines, jersey barriers painted black and white along the grandstand racetrack and flowerboxes lining the entrance to the fair.
Floral Hall has been moved to the can ham building.
Jackson said there’s a record number of vendors signed up, from small businesses to backyard equipment sellers.
“I bet I’ve added just in the last three days 15 new vendors,” she said. “We literally were just out there scoping out tent spots to try to squeeze more tents in for vendors.”
Food offerings include unique items like roasted corn, big dill pickles, gyros, breakfast food and wine slushies. Bottles of water will be available in the fair store.
Knorr’s Concession plans to offer family-friendly affordable food, geared people with several kids with options that aren’t as expensive, Jackson said.
Taste NY, a promotion of New York state food, beverages and agrotourism, is presenting “Find Me at the Fair.” Fairgoers can share a selfie on social media with the hashtag “FindMeAtTheFair” and using a QR code can enter the contest to win prizes, including gift baskets and grand prize of concert tickets and a picnic gift basket.
A meet-the-fair-board event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the grange building with refreshments. A movie night on the racetrack is scheduled for Tuesday evening as well.
A cornhole tournament Wednesday to Saturday has $5,000 in total payouts.
New afternoon grandstand shows this year include East Coast Pro Wrestling.
Ernie Scott is slated to create chainsaw carvings all week, which will be auctioned off at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Jackson said that a “Think Differently” tent will be available for children with special needs can go if they need to decompress with sensory objects in a place with no lights or noise.
Another special things for kids is RoboMedia, an interactive human-size robot. There’s also a kids prize giveaway on Saturday, including tablets, bicycles, televisions and scooters.
Farm animal judging goes on all week.
As of Friday, next week’s weather forecast shows mostly sunny skies in the mid-70s, but Jackson said she doesn’t look at the weather immediately before or during fair week.
“I listen, I hear what everybody says,” she said. “I’d rather have a little rain than it to be so hot, because people will come out in the rain. They will not come out in the heat.”
For more information, visit www.otsegocountyfair.org.
