Otsego County and other local counties can join Onondaga County in opening up car dealerships by appointment and with social distancing and cleaning regulations in place, according to county officials.
Previously, during "New York State on Pause," dealers could take orders online or over the phone and deliver cars to buyers, far from the typical dealer visit of the past. But earlier this week, Onondaga got permission to allow limited visits, setting off a reaction among elected officials in Otsego County, the city of Oneonta and elsewhere throughout the state.
At Oneonta's Common Council meeting Tuesday, May 5, Rep. Len Carson, whose Fifth Ward includes Five Star Subaru, said he had asked Otsego County to request the same status. The Otsego County Board of Representatives discussed the issue at its May meeting the next day, and Bliss directed Treasurer Allen Ruffles to query the state on the county's behalf.
The matter came up Thursday on the daily coronavirus pandemic call between county officials statewide and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
"There wasn't much information that was given," Ruffles told The Daily Star on Thursday. "They just said everyone can be like Onondaga with regard to car dealerships."
Otsego County Board Chair Dave Bliss told The Daily Star on Thursday that a small change in wording to the old policy allows the managed visits and the policy for Onondaga applies to all counties now.
Bliss said the counties requested more guidance, and the state officials said they did not have more yet, but would issue further guidance soon.
"It was still a little gray, but at least they are taking action on it," Bliss said.
Bliss said he thought local car dealers could change their sales methods immediately. Bliss said.
Shoppers will need to make appointments and wear masks, test drives will have to be done without dealership employees in the car (which will have to go clearing routines before and after visits) and paperwork will still be done remotely.
The move to ease restrictions on car dealers is particular important, according to Carson, Bliss and Ruffles. With most of the 2020 tourism season canceled and with the county projected to lose a possible $20 million in revenue this year, car sales tax is one potential revenue base left for the county.
Otsego County gets 37% of its revenue from sales taxes, a rate much higher than most New York counties. Car sales lead the county in that category, producing 12.2% of the county's sales tax revenue.
New York law requires auto taxes to follow the buyer, not the dealer location. So the county gets its money from the cars its residents buy, whether the purchase is in Onondaga, Albany or at a local dealership.
But Bliss said the new standards will help all auto sales, having a good effect on revenues. And having local dealerships open and making sales is good for the economy in other ways, too.
"The county benefits from car sales to our residents, but we are also benefiting when our local dealers make a sale, so it is good for us either way," he said.
