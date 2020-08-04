Otsego County officials said Tuesday a sixth county resident has died from COVID-19.
The death was announced as part of the daily report from the county Department of Health.
Two new cases of the disease were reported in the county, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 109. There are nine active cases, with three people in hospitals. Ninety-four people have recovered from the illness. There are 225 people on isolation or quarantine.
Officials said, in a media release, "It continues to be very important to wear a mask in public, maintain 6 (feet of) distance from others when possible and wash your hands frequently." They urged anyone who is sick with COVID-like symptoms to contact their health care provider or call 607-547-5555 to be evaluated and tested.
Delaware and Chenango counties both reported no new cases Tuesday. Schoharie County did not issue a report.
