Otsego County is closing in on 1,000 recorded cases of COVID-19.
The Department of Health reported 10 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 999 since the pandemic began. There are 44 active cases in the county, according to a media release, and no hospitalizations.
Chenango County also reported a sizable increase, with 11 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release, there are 48 active cases in the county, with six people in hospitals and 278 people under quarantine.
There have been 397 confirmed cases in Chenango County since tracking began.
Chenango officials also reported a contact tracing team interviewed a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient who reported having visited the Greene Bowlodrome during their infectious period. “The individual may or may not have taken precautions such as mask wearing during the time they were at the establishment,” a media release said.
The infected person was reportedly at the establishment between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Anyone who was at the establishment during that time should closely monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with COVID19, the release said. Those who exhibit any symptoms should immediately begin self-quarantine and contact their medical provider.
Delaware County reported three new cases Thursday. According to a media release, there are 22 active cases and four people in hospitals. There are 111 people under quarantine.
The county has recorded 165 cases since the pandemic began.
Delaware County officials are also warning that two employees of T.A.’s Place in Walton have tested positive for COVID-19.Close contacts have been identified and quarantined, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Public Health is those who were at T.A.’s Place on Oct. 19, 24 or 25 to self-monitor and, if they become symptomatic, to call Public Health, at 607-832-5200.
The Schoharie County Department of Health posted on its Facebook page Tuesday, Oct. 27, that “New COVID-19 cases have been coming in at an alarming rate.” The post said there were 13 new cases, bringing its count to 115. Several of those are part of a developing cluster that is likely to lead to additional cases, the post said.
Hartwick College reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There are 15 active cases on campus, according to a media release. There have been 36 cases detected on campus since Aug. 1.
