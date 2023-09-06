The Otsego County Board of Representatives approved unanimously via the consent agenda Wednesday, Sept. 6 using $20,000 from state workforce development funds for up to four $5,000 signing bonuses for new social workers in the children’s and adult mental health clinics.
The recruitment of additional staff is aimed at alleviating the staffing crisis throughout the county, according to the resolution passed by the board.
The signing bonuses must be distributed by the end of the year and require a reimbursement obligation for any employee receiving one. Any employee who receives a bonus must also sign an acknowledgement form with the terms of the signing bonus.
According to a job description for a children and family mental health clinic social worker, the job pays $60,025 to $71,285.
The minimum qualification include a master’s degree in social work and a current license as a social worker.
The clinical social workers would help patients with social, emotional and related behavioral health needs, performing duties like intake and screening of new patients, evaluating and diagnosing patients and problems, participating in therapy sessions and working with other professionals of agencies in or outside of the government or community to obtain assistance and guidance for patients.
Other board business
In other business, the board authorized the purchase of a new sewage grinder for the public safety building from GP Jager, of Boonton, New Jersey, for $22,296.
The board approved a request from county Sheriff Richard Devlin to hire a deputy sheriff at the full time salary of $53,591, a 10 percent increase above the base salary level.
The board awarded a bid to Upstate Companies I, of Mount Upton, for construction of a new highway storage building for $455,401. Construction is slated to start Oct. 6 and run through Nov. 1, 2024.
The board also awarded a one-year contract to Upstate Companies I for miscellaneous electrical services at various county buildings, with the costs coming from the budgeted amounts for the various county departments.
The board awarded a one-year contract to A. Treffeison for miscellaneous plumbing services, similarly paid from budgeted amounts from the county departments served.
The board awarded a $51,750 contract for paving the 911 parking lot at the Meadows building to Fuller Paving, of Mount Upton, with work scheduled to be completed by Nov. 23.
The board authorized extending its contract with Otsego Ready Mix for various highway maintenance projects in the option of two one-year extensions through April 30, 2024.
