Otsego County and the city of Oneonta have announced several changes in operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are living in an unprecedented and quickly changing environment right now," Otsego County Board of Representatives Chairman David Bliss said in a media release. "Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and our constituents remains our top priority."
In response to the pandemic and federal and state directives, the county will limit access to all county buildings. Also, steps have been taken to reduce the number of on-site staffing by 50% with non-essential personnel reporting to work remotely as much as possible as required by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order. However, all essential services will continue, the release said.
The county buildings at 197 Main Street in Cooperstown, the Meadows, and 242 Main Street in Oneonta will be open to the public by appointment only. Employees will be at work to continue to provide essential and mandated services. Any person who needs information regarding business with the county should dial 211 if they cannot access department phone numbers.
Some appointments and interactions with staff are available through electronic media. Check the county website, or call 211 for guidance in following new procedures. The Department of Motor Vehicles at 197 Main Street in Cooperstown will be closed except for transactions with dealers. The DMV at 242 Main Street in Oneonta will be closed to all traffic. Those measures are in place until April 15 and are subject to change, the release said.
In Oneonta, Mayor Gary Herzig had earlier announced city offices will be closed to the public and non-essential city services will be shut down through at least Tuesday, March 31.
During the closure, city operations have been divided into two categories, according to a media release:
• Emergency functions, which will operate as normal but with expanded safety and health precautions and protections for both employees and the public, include police, fire, and EMS.
• Non-emergency functions will operate on a limited basis, modified schedule, and/or remotely. Non-emergency functions include water treatment, public service, wastewater treatment, public transit, code enforcement, engineering, city clerk, buildings and grounds, central garage, utilities, finance, purchasing, personnel, community development, recreation and airport.
The Oneonta Police Department can be contacted at 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency police business, call 607-432-1113.
The Oneonta Fire Department can be contacted at 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency business, call 607-433-3480.
Oneonta Public Transit will suspending all night buses and will operate on an abbreviated schedule, effective Monday, March 23. See the city website at www.oneonta.ny.us for details. OPT’s lobby will be closed. The transaction window will remain open. The public is encouraged to use the ticket vending machine in the lobby, whenever possible.
Other offices will have limited services. Check the website or call the office for more information. For any other questions or urgent matters, members of the public can contact the mayor directly at mayor@oneonta.ny.us.
Public meetings at City Hall and other city-sponsored public meetings scheduled through Tuesday, March 31, have been postponed until further notice.
As updates become available, residents are encouraged to follow the city’s social media accounts:
• Facebook: City of Oneonta;
• Twitter: @CityOneonta
