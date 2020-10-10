The Otsego County Department of Health is citing a "non-essential gathering" being held this weekend at the Knarich Family Farm at 397 County Highway 15 in Mount Vision.
A cease and desist order was issued on Thursday, Oct 8, to terminate the planned NY Harvest Festival & Freedom Fair, county officials said in a media release. However, the department has been notified that the event is still being held.
The event, scheduled for Oct. 9-11, and is billed as the "Longest Running, Private, Cannabis Legalization Event in NY State," according to its Eventbrite event page.
According to the event page, all tickets included social distant camping and all event activities, which would be held drive-in style. The page said limited tickets were available due to social distancing guidelines, and that all social distancing guidelines would be followed.
A call made to the number listed for the family hemp farm at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, was not answered. A message left at the same time on the farm's website contact form was not immediately returned.
According to the release from the county, the event is in violation of Executive Order 202.8 and Executive Order 202.45 that states businesses and events must limit all nonessential gatherings to 50 or fewer individuals for any lawful purpose or reason.
Citations are in the process of being issued to the proprietors of this event for violations of public health law and executive orders, the release said. Violation of social gathering restrictions comes with a $15,000 fine and individuals who attend the event and do not wear face coverings may be subjected to a $1,000 fine.
"It is in the best interest of the public to avoid this event," officials said in the release. The matter has been turned over to law enforcement.
