Otsego County government officials have begun the process of hiring a county administrator, again.
The Intergovernmental Affairs Committee of the county's Board of Representatives and Personnel Director Penney Gentile finalized details for the job listing at the committee's meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Originally approved in 2019, after decades of discussion about hiring a day-to-day manager of county affairs, the position went unfilled during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gentile said it was listed from February until April. She took it down in April at the direction of the board once the local economy began to be affected by the pandemic.
The 2020 goal had been to hire an administrator by mid-year. With the same goal this year, Gentile said the timetable will seem familiar to the committee members: the listing will go live as soon as possible and be open for several months, and interviews will take place in mid-spring with an eye on having a new hire in place by July.
Gentile suggested one change to the listing, including budget experience as a qualification. She said because the board wants an administrator who is essentially a chief financial officer for the county, and Otsego has an annual budget of about $120 million, the candidates should have relevant budget experience. The committee members agreed with her assessment.
Gentile said the recruitment brochure she used last year only needs small updates and she will contact the 12 candidates who applied for the position last year to assess their interests this year. She said the listing will run on internet job sites, municipal-related sites and also on social media.
"We'll get it out there," she said.
The committee members briefly discussed the idea of using a "headhunter," but deemed it a "last resort."
The position was funded for six months in the 2021 budget, which passed in December. Although most of the board favors hiring an administrator, two members of the 14 member Board of Representatives voted against the budget because they oppose hiring an administrator, Ed Frazier Jr., R-Unadilla; and Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield.
Gentile said the county will also move forward on hiring new directors for the departments of Veteran Affairs and Planning. She said she would reach out to top candidates to set up interviews for March.
