Otsego County launched its new COVID-19 infection map Sunday, April 5, showing confirmed positive cases of the infection caused by coronavirus in four of its nine villages and 10 of its 24 towns.
The map, which is available at otsegogis.maps.arcgis.com and from the homepage of the county’s website, will only show which municipalities have one or more reported cases and will not indicate the number of cases per town or village, according to a Sunday media release.
“We are hoping that the map makes clear that COVID 19 is everywhere. Rather than worry about whether any one individual is infected, heed the advice of our public health director,” the release said. “Assume that you and everyone else may be infected and act accordingly both at work and in the community.”
On Monday, the map indicated positive cases in the city of Oneonta, the towns of Exeter, Middlefield, Hartwick, Pittsfield, Maryland, Worcester, Laurens, Oneonta, Gilbertsville and Unadilla, as well as in the villages of Otego, Morris, Milford and Cooperstown.
Otsego County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 6. Five new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the county-wide total to 29, according to county data.
Of the 29 county residents who tested positive, three are hospitalized and six have recovered and are out of isolation.
Morris resident Brenda Utter, 63, passed away Thursday, March 26, because of complications of a COVID-19 infection.
As of Sunday, a total of 110 residents are under mandatory or precautionary quarantine and 41 have been released.
Delaware County Public Health announced nine positive lab reports for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county-wide total to 41, including five positive cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence, according to a media release.
Five county residents have recovered as of Monday, eight are hospitalized and 22 are isolating at home, according to the release.
One Delaware County resident died April 1 of COVID-19, according to the release. The person, whose name was not released, had been hospitalized with the disease.
Details concerning the person’s age, gender, length of illness and whether they had a contributing underlying condition will not be made public, according to health department officials, who asked for “privacy and dignity” for the family “surrounding the passing of their loved one.”
Six Delaware County residents remain under precautionary quarantine, and 42 are under mandatory quarantine, according to the release.
Of the 248 tests conducted by the county, 189 have yielded negative results and 18 have results pending.
Thirty-nine Chenango County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday announcement from the county health department. Seven residents are receiving medical care in a hospital, and five have recovered.
Sixty-six county residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 247 are under mandatory quarantine, according to the release. Of the 185 total tests conducted to date, no deaths have been reported.
The Schoharie County Health Department announced Monday that four additional county residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 15, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY.
The department is monitoring 42 individuals in isolation or quarantine, according to the release. Sixty-seven individuals have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities. No deaths from COVID-19 have been announced.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
