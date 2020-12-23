Otsego County officials have reported another COVID-19 death. There have now been 12 deaths from the disease in the county.
According to the Otsego County Department of Public Health web page, there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There are 122 active cases in the county, with15 people hospitalized. There have been 1,781 cases recorded since tracking began.
Milford Central School District students will continue virtual learning for at least two weeks upon their return from winter break.
In a Wednesday, Dec. 23, Facebook post, district Superintendent Mark Place said the decision was made in light of the record number of new COVID-19 cases in the area and the district's success in implementing remote learning since the return from Thanksgiving break.
Students will return to in-person learning in a phased approach, with grades Pre-K through 5 scheduled to return Tuesday, Jan. 19, grades 6 through 8 returning Thursday, Dec. 21, and grades 9 through 12 returning Monday, Jan. 25.
Free food distributions and schoolwork pickups are scheduled for Jan. 4, 11 and 19. Visit web.milfordcentral.org for more information.
Chenango County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 108 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized and 418 under active quarantine. There have ben 996 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since tracking of cases began.
Schoharie County reported 11 new cases Wednesday, bringing its total of confirmed cases to 449, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker web page.
Delaware County reported six new cases Wednesday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with three people hospitalized and 325 under mandatory quarantine.
There have been 619 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
