Otsego County reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday, its 18th.
The county Department of Health reported 27 new cases Wednesday. There are 129 active cases in the county, according to a media release, with 19 people hospitalized. the county has recorded 2,028 cases since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 25 new cases Wednesday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 151 active cases in the county, with two people hospitalized and 220 under quarantine. There have been 803 cases and 15 deaths from the disease in the county.
Chenango County reported 11 new cases of COVID 19 Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 185 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 482 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,337 confirmed cases and 18 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County had 16 new cases Wednesday, according the state COVID-19 Tracker website, and has now recorded 654 cases. The county has reported five deaths.
