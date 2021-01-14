Otsego County officials have reported another COVID-19 death and have identified a fundraising event as a possible source of COVID infection.
The death was noted in the Otsego County Department of Health's daily report, which also said 39 new cases were reported. According to the report, there are now 229 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized. There have now been 2,257 cases and 23 deaths recorded since the pandemic began.
A Thursday afternoon post on the department's Facebook page said, "Otsego County Department of Health has identified several cases linked to a cornhole tournament at the VFW in Schenevus on or around 1/2/21."
The post said the period for monitoring symptoms has passed. "It is important to note that if you attended or know someone who attended and are symptomatic you should isolate yourself and be tested," the post said, Those with questions or concerns should call 607-547-4231.
Chenango County reported 23 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County public Health, there are now 200 active cases in the county, with 21 people hospitalized and 491 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,581 confirmed cases and 30 deaths in the county since tracking of the virus began.
Delaware County reported 15 new cases Thursday. According to a media release, there are 158 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 314 under active quarantine.
There have been 958 confirmed cases and 18 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 19 new cases Thursday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker. The county has recorded 818 cases and five deaths.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday there were 8,823 people hospitalized statewide, with 1,536 patients in intensive care units and 956 intubated.
There were 202 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state Thursday.
"New York is pushing forward to conduct more tests, add to hospital beds and make it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant and take safe precautions as the virus is still spreading," Cuomo said in a media release. "Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools New Yorkers can use to stay safe, and local governments are bound to enforce state public health law. We're moving through a difficult period in our history, and I know COVID fatigue has set in and New Yorkers crave normalcy, but we will get through this together and come out on the other side."
