Otsego County reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 41 new cases and one death reported. There are now 270 active cases in the county, with 19 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,489 confirmed cases and 24 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 13 new cases Wednesday, and now has 132 active cases, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health.
There are 16 people hospitalized and 213 under quarantine, the release said. The county has recorded 1,033 cases and 22 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 191 active cases in the county, with 21 people hospitalized and 532 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,758 confirmed cases and 32 deaths recorded in the county since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported 17 new cases Wednesday, and has now recorded 914 cases, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. There have been five deaths recorded in the county.
Statewide, there were 9,273 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, according to a media release from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. There were 1,621 patients in intensive care units and 1,044 intubated.
There were 185 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday, according to the release.
