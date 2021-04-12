Another Otsego County resident has died from COVID-19.
The death was part of a report released Monday on the Otsego County Department of Health website.
The department recorded 22 new cases. There were 155 active cases, with seven people hospitalized.
The county's testing positivity rate was 2.9%. The seven-day average was 1.9%.
The county has recorded 4,106 cases. That number is up from the 4,059 reported Friday. There have been 55 COVID-19 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Monday. There were seven active cases, on par with the seven-day average of seven cases, according to the college's website.
SUNY Oneonta reported 16 positive cases in students isolating off campus and two in students isolating on campus. There were 26 under mandatory quarantine, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
Chenango County reported Monday that it had 53 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 119 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 380 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,987 confirmed cases and 68 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 31 new cases since Friday.
According to a Monday media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 151 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized and 204 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,140 cases and 46 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Monday. It has now had 1,498 cases and 15 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,118 people hospitalized, with 860 patients in intensive care units — the lowest total since Dec. 5. There were 571 patients intubated.
The testing positivity rate was 3.75%. The seven-day positivity rate average was 3.2%, the lowest in a month.
There were 58 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday.
"While we have made incredible progress, COVID is not over and we must all continue to practice the guidelines we know stop this virus in its tracks," Cuomo said in a media release. "The ability to win the footrace between the infection rates and the vaccine rates is dependent on the behavior of New Yorkers."
Cuomo also announced that one in four New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 12 million doses of vaccine have been administered in state, with more than 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
"New York State has done 12 million shots in arms and one in four New Yorkers has been fully vaccinated, which is great news. 38 percent of New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose. Supply is the limiting factor right now, but our distribution network is up and robust," Cuomo said.
