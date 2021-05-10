Another Otsego County resident has died of COVID-19.
The death was reported Monday on the Otsego County Department of Health website. It is the 61st COVID death in the county
The department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday, with nine of them Monday.
According to the website, there were 57 active cases Monday, with eight people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate jumped to 4.0% from a seven-day average of 1.1%.
The county has recorded 4,399 cases since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Chenango County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Monday.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 81 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 380 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,366 confirmed cases and 74 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 11 new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to a Monday media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 47 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 55 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,337 cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported 13 new cases over the weekend. The county has had 1,645 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported there were 2,016 people hospitalized, the lowest number since Nov. 15. There were 493 people in intensive care units and 391 intubated — also lows since November.
The statewide testing positivity rate was 1.43%
There were 27 COVID-129 deaths in the state Sunday.
"When people say COVID's over, COVID isn't over," Cuomo said. "Twenty-seven people died, 27 families are grieving today, so it's not over."
Cuomo also announced the SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same guidelines.
"More than 60 percent of the population here in New York has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but we remain aggressive in our efforts because the reality is we are seeing a decline in the vaccination rate not only here in our state but nationwide," Cuomo said. "There is no factual argument against the vaccine, and there is no excuse not to get your shot. This vaccine is the weapon that will help us win the war on COVID, and so I urge everyone who still needs to take it to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state."
