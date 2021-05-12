Otsego County reported its 62nd COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the four-county region's total to 201.
The death was included in the daily report on the Otsego County Department of Health website, which also reported four new cases Wednesday.
According to the site, there were 52 active cases and six people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The daily testing positivity rate was 3.4% and the seven-day average was 1.2%.
Otsego County has had 4,410 COVID cases since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 66 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 271 under active quarantine.
Chenango County has recorded 3,376 confirmed cases and 76 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported four new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 42 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 82 under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware County has had 2,347 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County Public Health will conduct a single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday May 22, at the Stamford Fire Department at 111 Main St. in Stamford. Initially there are 100 appointments available for the clinic, according to a media release. Appointments will be added as needed once the first 100 appointments are filled.
The clinic is open to all New York state residents or people who work in New York state over the age of 18.
Those getting vaccinated should not arrive early for appointments.
Registration is recommended. Walk-ins will be welcome, dependent on vaccine availability. To secure a shot register online at https://tinyurl.com/4nbtx4jw
For more information or assistance getting registered, call 607-832-5200.
Schoharie County reported four new cases Wednesday. The county has now had 1,652 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that beaches and pools will operate with six-foot social distancing in anticipation of Memorial Day. The state's goal is to reopen them to 100 percent capacity by July 4, according to a media release.
"All the COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, and as more New Yorkers get vaccinated, it's important not to lose any of the significant progress we've gained," Cuomo said in the release. "As the numbers go down, we can incrementally reopen the economy, and we're going to allow beaches and pools to operate with six-foot social distancing in time for Memorial Day."
Statewide, hospitalizations dropped to 1,928, the first time at less than 2,000 since Nov. 15, according to Cuomo's office.
The statewide positivity rate was 1.10%, the lowest since Oct. 17, and the seven-day average was 1.28%, the lowest since Oct. 23.
There were 463 patients in intensive care units and 270 intubated. There were 26 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
"Our hospitalization rate is below 2,000 for the first time since mid-November and our statewide 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 37 straight days," Cuomo said. "The infection and hospitalization rates are a function of our actions, and each New Yorker has shown tremendous strength and resilience to get these numbers down. As we get closer and closer to defeating COVID once and for all, everyone must continue to practice the behaviors we know work to slow the spread — washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.