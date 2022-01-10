Otsego County reported another COVID-19 death Monday.
The county's 97th death from the virus, the second of 2022, was included in a report on the Otsego County Department of Health website.
There were 92 new cases reported Monday, bringing the total of active cases to 959. There were six people hospitalized with the disease.
The seven day average of positive tests was 15.3%.
The department now has a portal for people to report at-home test results. It can be found of the department's website at https://tinyurl.com/266sz9dv .
Chenango County reported 840 active cases, including 369 in vaccinated people. There were 10 people hospitalized and 1,254 under active quarantine, according to a media release from Chenango County Public Health. None of the hospitalized people were vaccinated.
Schoharie County reported 26 new cases. Of those tested Sunday, 18.8% were positive for the disease.
Schoharie County residents can report results of at-home tests at https://tinyurl.com/2p8ace8w .
Delaware County has reduced its reporting to weekly. The most recent report was Friday, Jan. 7.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 135 COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
"We have the tools to fight this winter surge, and how quickly we turn the corner will depend on our actions," Hochul said in a media release. "Please get your second dose if you haven't already, and get the booster if you're eligible. Parents and guardians, please get your children vaccinated. Wear a mask to help stop the spread, and stay home if you aren't feeling well. Let's learn from the lessons of the past and finally put this winter surge behind us."
