Otsego County reported its 62nd COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the four-county region's total to 201.
The death was included in the daily report on the Otsego County Department of Health website, which also reported four new cases Wednesday.
According to the site, there were 52 active cases and six people hopitalized with COVID-19.
The daily testing positivity rate was 3.4% and the seven-day average was 1.2%.
The county has had 4,410 COVID cases since tracking of the disease began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.