A day after reporting three deaths from COVID-19, Otsego County has reported another.
The county's 87th death from the disease was reported Tuesday, Nov. 30, on the Otsego County Department of Health website. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in the past week.
The website also showed 208 active cases, with 48 new cases reported Tuesday. There were eight people hospitalized.
The county's seven-day average for positive tests was 8.5%.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 43 COVID-19 deaths Monday.
"While we're entering a vulnerable time this winter when the chance of spreading COVID-19 is higher, the good news is that we are not defenseless," Hochul said in a media release. "Vaccinations are safe, free, and readily available for all New Yorkers. If you plan to spend time with your family this holiday season, plan to get vaccinated, and get the booster shot if you're already vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and protect yourself and your loved ones."
