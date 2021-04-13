Otsego County has reported another death from COVID-19.
The death was included in Tuesday's update on the Otsego County Department of Health website, which also reported 27 new cases.
The county reported 138 active cases, with nine people hospitalized.
The testing positivity average was 2.9% positive, with a seven-day average of 1.9%.
The county has recorded 4,130 total cases since the pandemic began. The website reports 56 deaths, though two have been reported since the site reported 55 deaths on Friday. An email late Tuesday afternoon, seeking clarification, was not immediately answered.
Chenango County passed 3,000 total COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reporting 20 new cases.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 104 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 350 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,007 cases and 68 deaths since tracking of the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported six new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 113 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized and 203 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has had 2,146 cases and 46 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Tuesday. It has recorded 1,503 cases and 15 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Hartwick College reported one new case Tuesday. The college had seven cases and a seven-day average of seven cases, according to its website.
SUNY Oneonta reported nine positive cases in students isolating off campus and two in students isolating on campus. There were 15 students under mandatory quarantine, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,175 people hospitalized, with 869 patients in intensive care units and 564 intubated.
The statewide seven-day average positivity rate was 3.16% and daily positivity rate was 3.90%.
There were 58 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
"We're making progress vaccinating more New Yorkers by expanding eligibility, opening new vaccination sites and getting doses to underserved communities across the state. However, COVID-19 is still spreading in New York and practicing safe behaviors will help us keep our fellow citizens safe," Cuomo said.
