On Friday, Nov. 6, Otsego County reported its 74th COVID death since the pandemic began. It was its 55 death this year. The county said that 91.6% of the deaths have been in unvaccinated people.
The county reported 6,018 total cases, 125 active, and 20 new cases, with a 3.7% positive seven-day average. There were seven people hospitalized on Friday.
On Friday, Delaware County reported 39 new positive cases since Wednesday. There have been 3,828 total cases since the pandemic, with 152 active, with 10 people hospitalized. According to the county 54% of the positive cases are in unvaccinated people, 15% of the cases are in school students or employees with 1.3% in college students or employees. The county has had a 5.38% positive rate average in the past seven days. A total of 64 people have died of the disease since the pandemic began. A vaccination clinic will be held in Hobart on Nov. 10. For details, click here.
Chenango reported 11 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 4,879, of which 110 are active. Of the active cases, 85 are in unvaccinated people, three of whom are hospitalized. The county has reported 86 deaths since the pandemic began. Chenango County is also offering vaccination clinics. For details click here.
Schoharie County had 11 new cases on Friday, according to the state COVID tracker. There have been 2,426 total cases in the county, with 23 deaths.
