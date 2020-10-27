The Otsego County Department of Health announced Tuesday that an eighth county resident has died from COVID-19.
All the deaths have been in people older than 60, according to a media release
The county reported five new cases Tuesday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 986 confirmed cases. There are 40 active cases in the county, but no hospitalizations, according to the report.
Chenango County reported five new cases Tuesday, bringing its total since tracking began to 386.
According to the county's Department of Health, there are 44 active cases and six people hospitalized in the county. There are 272 people under quarantine.
Delaware County reported three new cases Tuesday.
According to the Department of Public Health, there are 17 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 119 under quarantine.
There have been 160 cases confirmed in the county since tracking began. Nine people have died.
SUNY Oneonta reported three new cases Tuesday. The college has had 722 confirmed cases, according to its online "dashboard."
After a weekend uptick in cases, Hartwick College reported no new cases Tuesday. There are 10 active cases on campus, according to a media release. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 31.
