An Otsego County resident has died from infection by the COVID-19 virus, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond said Friday.
The Otsego County Department of Health was notified of the death Friday, Bond said. Details about the person's age, any underlying medical conditions, how long they had the illness and if and where they were hospitalized were not provided.
The current number of confirmed cases in Otsego County is six. Every case reported is promptly investigated and close contacts are notified, according to a media release from the county Department of Health.
There are now 19 COVID-19 cases in The Daily Star's four-county coverage area; six in Otsego County, three in Schoharie County, four in Chenango County and six in Delaware County.
The county Department of Health recommends the following precautions to prevent the spread of illness:
- Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs
- Keep a 6 foot distance between yourself and others when out in public
- Stay home if you feel sick
- Avoid large crowds
- Abstain from unnecessary travel
Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 can call Bassett Healthcare Network's COVID-19 hotline at 607-547-5555 to describe symptoms and get guidance.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for up-to-date information about COVID-19 in the United States.
