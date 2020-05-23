Otsego County reported its first new confirmed COVID-19 case Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 63. The person infected did not attend the Unadilla Livestock auction on May 16, county health officials said in a media release. All contacts of the new case have been notified.
For 22 consecutive days, the Otsego County case total had remained at 62, with 57 recoveries and five deaths. Thirteen people are now in quarantine.
Chenango County's case total remained at 118 for a fifth day Saturday, with one individual hospitalized and 86 recovered, according to a media release. Forty-two residents remain under mandatory quarantine and none are under precautionary quarantine.
The county has conducted 2,455 tests.
Delaware County remained at 70 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday. Of those, four are hospitalized, eight are isolating at home, four are deceased and 54 have recovered.
Three residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 24 are under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
To date, 1,805 tests have been performed on 1,576 individuals, according to the release. Fifteen have results pending and 1,470 yielded negative results.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
