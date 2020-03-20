Although Otsego County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, 87 county residents have been tested as of Friday, according to Heidi Bond, public health director.
Twenty-six of the tests yielded negative results, and 61 were still pending, she said.
The numbers are updated daily, Bond said, “so there may be more out there.”
Testing turnaround varies according to the lab processing samples, Bond said.
The Wadsworth Center, a state-run lab in Albany, returns test results within one to two days, Bond said, while private labs approved to test samples average between five and eight days.
The Delaware County Health Department has processed tests for 39 residents, one of whom tested positive March 12, according to Heather Warner, programs manager.
Eighteen tests yielded negative results, and 20 are still pending as of Friday, she said.
Citing the county’s relatively high population of second-homeowners, Warner said more people may have been tested at facilities in Delaware County, but the results would likely be sent to their county of primary residence.
“Health care providers are the only ones that are truly aware of the numbers,” she said.
As of Friday, Bassett Healthcare Network conducted approximately 200 COVID-19 tests at external screening and evaluation sites at several locations throughout its eight-county network, according to Karen Huxtable Hooker, public and media relations director.
In light of a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment and testing supplies, Bassett announced Thursday it would begin conserving its supplies and prioritizing the most vulnerable patients for testing.
“The global shortage of chemicals and other materials needed to conduct coronavirus testing is forcing us to take this next step,” said Dr. Steven Heneghan, Bassett’s chief clinical officer. “We can no longer test everyone who has possible coronavirus symptoms; instead, we will now limit testing to hospitalized patients who are symptomatic for COVID-19.”
“We are not short on swabs,” Hooker said. “The extreme shortage is related to other materials needed for COVID-19 testing,” such as the viral transport media used to collect and transport patient samples.
External evaluation areas will remain for those who are concerned that their upper respiratory illness might be the coronavirus, but will no longer test for COVID-1, according to Heneghan.
Appointments are still required. For an evaluation of symptoms, call 607-547-5555.
A UHS representative and public health directors from Chenango and Schoharie counties did not return requests for comment.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.