New COVID-19 cases in Otsego County in July are more than double the numbers reported in June.
With three new cases reported Tuesday by the Otsego County Department of Public Health, there are now 21 cases reported during the month, compared with nine in June.
Of the 30 confirmed cases during the combined two months, 18 were female and 12 male, a media release said. Five of the cases were people 20 and younger, 10 were 21 to 40 years old, five were 41 to 60, nine were 61 to 80 and one was older than 80. Four people were hospitalized, all 60 or older.
According to the release, there are 10 active cases in seven households. No link between the households has been identified.
To see where cases are occurring in Otsego County refer to the map on the county website at https://tinyurl.com/yykuyuhd. The map and case count are updated daily.
The total confirmed cases on Otsego County are 99 since the virus was first detected. There are 10 active cases and three people hospitalized. Eighty-four people have recovered from illness and five have died. There are 219 people on quarantine and 171 people were tested yesterday, the release said.
Delaware and Chenango counties each reported one new case on Tuesday.
Delaware has recorded 93 positive results. There are seven people isolating at home and one person being treated in a hospital. Six people have died from the disease. There are 36 people under madatory quarantine and six under precautionary quarantine.
Chenango has had 203 confirmed cases, with seven deaths. There are 144 active quarantines in that county.
