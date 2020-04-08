Otsego County reported its second COVID-19 death on Wednesday, April 8.
Details about the person have not been released, including the individual’s name, age, gender, place of residence or length of illness.
Morris resident Brenda Utter, 63, was the first Otsego County resident to die from complications of a COVID-19 infection on March 26.
The Otsego County Health Department reported 35 confirmed cases of the infection caused by coronavirus Wednesday. Of the 35 cases, five are hospitalized, and 12 have recovered and are out of isolation.
Four county residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 94 are under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, 46 Otsego County residents have been released from quarantine.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county-wide total remains at 37, plus five additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Six Delaware County residents are hospitalized and 23 are isolated and recovering at home, according to a media release. Seven residents have fully recovered and one passed away due to complications of a COVID-19 infection April 1.
Two county residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 36 are under mandatory quarantine, according to the release.
The county has conducted 289 tests to date. Of those, 216 have yielded negative results and 31 have results pending.
Chenango County announced 51 confirmed cases Wednesday, including seven hospitalizations and seven recovering.
Sixty-seven county residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 327 are under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, 254 tests have been conducted, and no deaths have been reported.
Schoharie County did not report any new data Wednesday. On Monday, the county health department reported a total of 15 cases, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Forty-two people have been placed in isolation or quarantine, and 67 have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to a media release. No deaths have been reported.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
