The Otsego County Health Department is seeking information from all county gyms and fitness-related businesses to assist in their reopening under the guidelines set forth by New York state.
Otsego County Board of Representative Chair Dave Bliss is requesting all gyms and fitness-related businesses contact the county to set up an inspection, according to a media release.
“Normally we don’t (issue permits to) these establishments, so the Health Department may not be aware of every facility looking to reopen," Bliss said in the release. "We need them to contact us so we can work with them and get them open as soon as possible and make sure they are in compliance and help any way that we can.”
Before reopening, gym and fitness business owners must:
• Read and affirm the detailed New York guidelines at: tinyurl.com/y5jzo95x
• Have a business plan in place. A template provided by the state is available here: tinyurl.com/yaqzm8eu
• Email the Otsego County Health Department at bondh@otsegocounty.com and send the following information: Business name, type and location as well as the owner’s name (and appropriate contact person), phone number and email address. Once those steps are completed, the County Health Department or Codes Department will perform an inspection as soon as possible, according to the release.
